Hearts chief Vincent Sowah-Odotei set to be named Ghana's deputy sports minister

Hearts of Oak chief Vincent Sowah-Odotei is expected to be named Ghana's deputy sports minister-designate, the Daily Guide has reported.

Odotei, who is the Member of Parliament for La-Dadekotopon Constituency on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has been penciled down for the role.

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to announce the names of his deputy ministers this week.

The former King Faisal Chief Executive is expected to be named as Isaac Asiamah's deputy and will bring his rich experience to bear on the job.

Odotei lost to incumbent Kwesi Nyantakyi in his quest to become the Ghana FA boss 10-years ago.

He has insisted the new government will work in harmony with the Ghana FA to execute an agenda that will bring success to local football.

With his imminent new appointment, he will relinquish his role as the acting General Manager of Hearts of Oak.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)