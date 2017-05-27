Hearts coach Frank Nuttal expects a tough duel against Liberty on Sunday

Hearts head coach Frank Nuttall says he expects a tough game from Liberty this Sunday despite his side's comprehensive 3-0 victory over the “Scientific Soccer Lads” in the first round.

The Phobians beat Liberty Professionals 3-0 in the last game of the first round of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League about a fortnight ago but the two sides will be meeting this Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nuttall admits it is not going to be easy for his team but insists they will approach the game with the same focus and determination to win the game.

“It is going to be a tough game like always because every game is a tough game,” he told accraheartsofoaksc.com.

“We have prepared well and we have had a good week [of training]. Training was enjoyable today. We will approach it [the Liberty game] in the same way: same focus, same concentration and same desire and determination to win the game.

“Liberty are a good team and they have got good players and I am expecting more of the same but to be honest it will be a tough one for us.”

Team Hearts have got two players, Inusah Musah and Richard Yamoah, on the treatment table and Nuttall revealed the latest updates on them.

“He [Inusah] is at the early stages of his rehab and there will be some weeks before he will be able to play again. The possibility to play is good and so he should be back playing,” the Scot said after Inusah Musah’s successful operation.

“Richard [Yamoah] is being assessed by the medical consultant and we will find out more.”

But there is some good news for the team with the return of Leonard Tawiah and Anthony Nimo to full training on Friday.

“They are fine and are okay; they have no problem,” Nuttall assured.

On his message to the fans, Nuttall said: “They should come in their numbers and come and support the boys and be positive and encourage them.”

