Hearts coach Frank Nuttal happy Kwame Kizito has broken his goal scoring drought

Hearts of Oak head coach Frank Elliott Nuttall was delighted when striker Kwame Kizito finally broke his goal duck in the Premier League this term and has indicated he will score more subsequently.

Kizito struck back of the net twice when the Phobians thrashed Bolga All Stars 4-0 last Friday. He has managed four goals in his last nine appearances in all competitions.

“Kwame did well to get his two goals,” he told accraheartsofaksc.com

“And you know it is good for strikers to get goals so I am very pleased for him. He will get more goals if he continues to work," he added.

Kizito started well last season but faded off when the season was cruising to a supersonic finish but has been in fine form for the Phobians since breaking into the side.

