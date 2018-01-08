Hearts Coach Frank Nuttal laments on quality of Cape Coast Stadium pitch in Karela win

Hearts of Oak Coach Frank Nuttal has bemoaned the state of the Cape Coast Stadium pitch despite their 1-0 victory against Karela United in the GHALCA G-8 opener.

The Phobians commenced this season's curtain raiser competition with a win, thanks to Isaac Mensah's 29th minute diving header.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Coach Nuttal did not hide his disappointment with the state of the pitch, insisting that it distorted their possession-styled football.

“The game was a typical style of preseason game but it could have a lot better so that it would being a spectacle for the supporters who paid the money.

“In terms of the intensity of the game if the grass should have been cut it would have been more interesting, but unfortunately I tried to make that point to some officials of the game especially one professional but he didn’t like to hear my good advice as to how you can cut the grass to make the game of football more interesting,” Nuttall said in an interview.

The Phobians will play Medeama in the second round fixtures on Wednesday at the same venue.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)