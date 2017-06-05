Hearts coach Frank Nuttall bemoans side's failure to follow tactical instructions in WAFA white washing

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall has lamented on his charges failure to heed to his tactical instructions in their 5-0 annihilation at WAFA on Sunday.

The Phobians were taken to the cleaners by a well organized WAFA side at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakofe on match day 17 of the Ghana Premier League.

A brace from Daniel Lomotey, Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Wahab Ibrahim and Caleb Amankwa condemned the premier league giants to one of their heaviest defeat in their 105 year history.

And in the aftermath of the humiliating defeat, coach Frank Nuttal attributed their poor display to his players failure to follow his orders.

“Bad results, I think some of the players did not follow instructions, we came out here to avoid defeat but is unfortunate some of the guys did not follow the instructions,” he said in a post-match conference.

Hearts will need to quickly bounce back in their next league game against Bolga All Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.