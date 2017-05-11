Hearts coach Frank Nuttall- Expect better performances from Tawiah and Ghandy

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall has told the club’s supporters to expect more stupendous performances from Ghandy Kassenu and Leonard Tawiah in the course of the season.

The duo gave good accounts of themselves in the side’s 2-1 victory over league leaders WAFA on Monday in week 14 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kassenu has been struggling to find his feet in the team since his switch from Liberty Professionals last season. He has managed only three first team starts this campaign without any improvement but he was splendid at left back in the win against the Academy Boys on Monday.

Tawiah, who was reported to on his way out of the club after he was deemed surplus to requirement, meanwhile, has worked his way back into coach Nuttall’s plans with some breathtaking performances in the last four matches he’s been involved.

When quizzed about the duos display in the 2-1 win over WAFA, coach Nuttall told Accraheartsofoaksc.com, “I do not know if it is the best [performance from Leonard Tawiah and Kassenu Ghandy] but I know there is more to come.”

“Ghandy’s performance was good. He has not played many games but he is an experienced player and he is a technically good player and so he did very well [against WAFA].”

Hearts will expect same performances from the duo when they play as guests to Liberty Professionals on match day 15 at the Karl Rienhorf Park on Saturday.

