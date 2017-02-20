Hearts coach Frank Nuttall happy with players performance in Medeama draw

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall says he is satisfied with the performance of the his players in the 0-0 draw with Medeama at home on Sunday.

The Phobians are without a win in two Ghana Premier League matches and it has been four points dropped.

Nuttall, who took charge of three training session before his first match, was impressive with the output of his players.

''I’m still assessing the players and I’m looking at what they can give. I have not yet seen some of the players in a game or the full 90 minutes, but is still early days for that,'' the Scotsman said in a post match interview

''I’m absolutely satisfied with the players I have and I trust the judgement of the managers who recruited some of the players.''

