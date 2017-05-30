Hearts coach Frank Nuttall not amazed by Leonard Tawiah's form

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall says he is not surprised by the stupendous form of Leonard Tawiah.

Tawiah, who was reported to on his way out of the club in the off season after he was deemed surplus to requirement, has worked his way back into coach Nuttall’s plans with some breathtaking performances in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The defensive midfield enforcer’s all-action display in the Phobians 1-1 stalemate with Liberty Professionals over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium earned him the man-of-the-match accolade.

Nevertheless, when quizzed on the former Aduana Stars midfielder’s superb form, the Scottish gaffer was emphatic in his answer, “No, I’m not surprised by Leonard’s contribution. I think I said a few weeks ago that we should expect more from him,” Nuttall told Hearts News.

“I put him in the team on merit and he deserves to stay in the team from his previous performance and he deserved the man-of-the-match.”

