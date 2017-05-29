Hearts coach Frank Nuttall rues his side's profligacy in Liberty draw

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall was not impressed his side's finishing in their 1-1 stalemate with Liberty Professionals in week 16 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The in-form premier League giants were left frustrated as they were held by a well drilled Liberty Professionals side in front of their vociferous supporters.

Ben Eshun opened the scoring for Liberty Professionals before a 45th minute penalty by Vincent Atinga leveled for Hearts after goalkeeper Emmanuel Anim was adjudged to have impeded Patrick Razak.

The Phobians created plethora of chances in the dying embers of the encounter but failed to convert none as the game ended in a draw to the dismay of coach Frank Nuttall.

"I think it was a typical derby game. Yet again, another tough game for Hearts of Oak and I’m surprised to see Liberty perform this way," Nuttall said.

“They are near the buttom of the table and they will push away from that position with this performance if they play like this against the other clubs,’’

“We had enough chances to win the game; in both halves they had some chance but we had more chances and we will see what we will do about that."

The Phobians will travel to Sogakofe to face WAFA on match day 17.

