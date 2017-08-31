Hearts coach Frank Nuttall slays Aduana players for time wasting tactics in pulsating 3-3 encounter

Hearts of Oak's head coach Frank Nuttall has let fly to Aduana Stars players after his side spectacularly put off a 3-3 enthralling game game at the Accra Sports Stadium in midweek.

A frustrated Nuttal did not mince words in describing how unfair his opponents were in their play.

“I feel we absolutely deserved to get the three points today. I think it is quite clear to everyone who watched the game today what went on. It is not certainly the way me as a coach or my players will play a game. I didn’t realise that time out existed in football. I thought that was only for basketball so I was quite surprised to see so many time outs,” a disappointed Nuttal told the press after the game.

The Scottish trainer was however sarcastic with his comments on Aduana’s shot stopper Stephen Adams (who was later replaced) and their medical team.

“And the goal keeper miraculous recoveries to produce some fantastic saves. So clearly they have a wonderful medical department that clearly has more than a magic span to be able to help the player to recover and revive himself as quickly as he was able to produce the saves that he produced. We are clearly disappointed with some of the antics that went on today and I don’t feel it is a very good impression of Ghanaian football. This is not very good for Ghanaian football,” he added.

