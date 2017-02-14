Hearts concerned over Robin Gnagne after defender suffers injury against Inter Allies

Henry Lamptey Wellington has been left sweating over the fitness of Hearts of Oak's Robin Gnagne after the defender had to be substituted off against Inter Allies.

The Ivorian has had an injury-hit time in recent times and limped off in the side's 0-0 draw against the Eleven Is To One at the El-Wak sports stadium.

The 23-year-old was named as part of the starting line-up, but he went down after suffering what appears a groin injury.

He had to be substituted off in the 19th minute by Vincent Atinga after going to ground again.

He is expected to be assessed by doctors ahead of the side's next game against Medeama on Sunday.

