Hearts defender Inusah Musah assures fans they are ready Inter Allies in league opener

Hearts of Oak defender and 2015/16 Ghana Premier League defender of the season, Inusah Musah has assured Phobians that they are ready for their opening league clash with Tema-based side Inter Allies.

The Rainbow boys will lock horns with the Tema side in the 2016/17 league opener on Saturday at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

And the roly-poly defender has assured their fans that the home side will fall on Saturday.

“We are preparing well and I can say we are well motivated now. Everyone is seriously eyeing the first game. We know Inter Allies is not a bad side and they will give us a tough test but we are ready for them.

“They gave us a tough test when we met last season and we expect a similar opposition from them in the game on Saturday.

“But we are ready and we will make the fans happy by winning the first game of the season for them.

Inusah Musah won the best defender of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League beating completion from Asante Kotoko’s Amos Frimpong and Dreams FC’s Abdul Bashiru.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)