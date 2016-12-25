Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Hearts defender Inusah Musah wants to win league next season

Published on: 25 December 2016
Inusah Musah

Ghana Premier League Defender of the Season Inusah Musah says his next task is to help Hearts of Oak win the league. 

Musah, who was sidelined for the entire first half of the season, returned in the second stanza to be pick the award.

The centre-back has now set his sights on the league title which has eluded the Phobians since 2009.

"I am focused on what I am doing and so I would do my best to help Accra Hearts of Oak win the Premier League title in the upcoming season,'' he told Graphic Sports in an interview.

"I have a lot to achieve as far as my career is concerned and so I believe the only way to do that is to work harder and that I'm ready to do."

 

  • Kojo says:
    December 25, 2016 12:54 pm
    It appears you have lately been doing lots of talking. Pls be advised to be circumspect in your pronouncement. Silence is mor often than not golden. Let your actions speak louder than your voice. A word to the wise is enough.

