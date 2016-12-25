Hearts defender Inusah Musah wants to win league next season

Ghana Premier League Defender of the Season Inusah Musah says his next task is to help Hearts of Oak win the league.

Musah, who was sidelined for the entire first half of the season, returned in the second stanza to be pick the award.

The centre-back has now set his sights on the league title which has eluded the Phobians since 2009.

"I am focused on what I am doing and so I would do my best to help Accra Hearts of Oak win the Premier League title in the upcoming season,'' he told Graphic Sports in an interview.

"I have a lot to achieve as far as my career is concerned and so I believe the only way to do that is to work harder and that I'm ready to do."

