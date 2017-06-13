Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Hearts deny 'false' reports of being denied access to Accra stadium

Published on: 13 June 2017

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have moved to quash circling reports its been denied access to the Accra stadium on Tuesday.

Media reports surfaced the Phobians were not allowed to train on the edifice for failure to pay for the usage of the facility.

But the club has moved quickly to deny the claims as 'false'.

The Phobians are sharpening the final edges of their squad ahead of this weekend's MTN FA Cup round of 16 clash with second-tier side Young Wise.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations