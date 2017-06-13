Hearts deny 'false' reports of being denied access to Accra stadium

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have moved to quash circling reports its been denied access to the Accra stadium on Tuesday.

Media reports surfaced the Phobians were not allowed to train on the edifice for failure to pay for the usage of the facility.

But the club has moved quickly to deny the claims as 'false'.

We had our photoshoot session with @startimesghana today. Kindly neglect false stories we have been denied access to train at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/KjGnkoomXZ — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) June 13, 2017

The players seated here were waiting for their turns for the photoshoot with @startimesghana - not being denied access to train. pic.twitter.com/qKYZ8PjnnC — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) June 13, 2017

The Phobians are sharpening the final edges of their squad ahead of this weekend's MTN FA Cup round of 16 clash with second-tier side Young Wise.

By Patrick Akoto

