Hearts forced to sweat over fitness of midfield maestro Malik Akowuah ahead of Medeama clash

Hearts of Oak are sweating over the fitness of midfield star Malik Akowuah ahead of their crucial Premier League game against Medeama on Sunday, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

Akowuah played through the pain barrier as Hearts held their verve to pick a point against Inter Allies on Monday.

The 26-year-old aggravated an ankle problem during the clash at the El-Wak stadium.

He is now facing a real test to be ready ahead of their clash against his former club.

"I picked up an ankle injury and so I'm working hard to be fit for the game," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"This is an important game for us and we're determined to win.

"It's important I'm in the best possible shape for this game against my former club.

"This morning I went to see the doctor and the club is doing everything possible to ensure I'm fit and ready for the match."

The former Ashantigold and Great Olympics combative enforcer joined the Phobians on a three-year deal in November last year.

