Hearts goalie Ben Mensah showers praises on coach Nuttall

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Ben Mensah has hailed the impact of coach Frank Nuttall.

Nuttall, who has guided the club to collect 29 points from 17 games since taking over the reins with one game into the season, watched his team cruise to a convincing 4-0 victory over relegation candidates Bolga All Stars on match day 18 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Speaking to ZTV, Mensah indicated that the impact of the Scottish gaffer is reflecting on the league standings.

“Frank Nuttall is a very good coach, everybody is saying Hearts of Oak is in top form, and that can be attributed to the coach."

“You can see his hand writing in the team, so i will say he is a very good coach."

The Phobias suffered their heaviest defeat of the Ghana Premier League since its inception in 1958 at the hands of WAFA by 5-0 at the Sogakofe Red Bulls Arena last Sunday.

