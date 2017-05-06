Hearts handed injury boost ahead of WAFA clash as stars return

Hearts of Oak have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash against West African Football Academy on Monday.

Frank Nuttall's squad has been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks with key players missing through the setback.

However, the Phobians have been handed a timely injury boost with Robin Gnagne, Richard Edwumawura, Richard Yamoah, Ghandy Kassenu, and Malik Akowuah Malik all spotted in training on Friday.

The return of the two defenders in particular will be music to many Hearts fans' ears after they were left threadbare at the back.

The return of influential midfielder Malik Akowush is also good news for Hearts after missing several games with a knee injury.

Hearts take on the leaders in the biggest game of match day-14 of the Ghana Premier League in Accra.

The former African champions are third on the table with 20, nine points adrift of WAFA.

