Hearts Ladies caught up in player-sex scandal

Details of how foreign-based Hearts of Oak players allegedly sleep with their female fans and exchange them at will have emerged.

In a damaging claim, infuriated fans of the Ghanaian giants have warned the club's female umbrella supporters, 'Hearts Ladies' to stay away from the players.

In an explosive allegation which threatens the team's focus, it has been claimed the players mostly new recruits and foreigners go to bed with several of their female fans.

Th ladies perform oral sex on the boys, as well as evaluating their 'specific size and physical attributes', it has been alleged.

Several disenchanted Hearts fans vented their spleen on popular Accra-based Asempa FM and warned the club's female supporters group to desist from the act which they claim has affected the players.

“Hearts Ladies should be very careful,” they told Asempa Sports.

“Whenever they see foreign players in the team, they want them give themselves to the player and end up giving him bad luck.”

“They give them to chew. They chew “Tonga”.

“After the players have finished sleeping with the ladies, the players find it difficult to perform on the pitch for the team.”

“So we are cautioning them over their attitude towards foreign players.”

GHANAsoccernet.com cannot independently verify these wild claims but such allegations are not new in the football space.

The Phobians are desperate to end an eight year wait for a Ghana Premier League crown after playing catch-ups.

They re currently third on the table after picking six points from four games.

The Accra giants travel to Dorma to face joint leaders Aduana Stars on Sunday.

