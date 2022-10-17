Hearts legend Prince Tagoe describes Samuel Boadu's actions during Real Bamako clash as unprofessional

Former Hearts of Oak forward, Prince Tagoe, insists ex-coach Samuel Boadu acted unprofessionally after he was spotted in the inner perimeter during the game against AS Real Bamako.

Boadu, who was sacked last month, after a poor run of games entered the inner perimeter before the game to cheer on his former players and fans.

However, Tagoe feels the former Medeama coach could have communicated to the players via phone if he meant to inspire them before the match.

“I think what Samuel Boadu did wasn’t right. Professionally, I don’t think it’s right to go into the inner perimeter. He should remember he is a coach and not a supporter. He could’ve called the boys on phone to motivate them if that was the intention,” he told Angel TV.

Hearts of Oak were bundled out of the tournament after a 3-1 aggregate defeat against the Malian outfit.

Boadu was carried aloft after the game by fans of the club in a show of appreciation of his time with Hearts, where he won five trophies in two years.