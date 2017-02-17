Hearts -Medeama cracker: Phobians winger Patrick Razak vows to silence Yellow and Mauves
Hearts winger Patrick Razak is confident about his side's chances against Medeama in Sunday's top cracker in the Ghana Premier League.
The two sides go at each other in the biggest match of the weekend at the Accra sports stadium.
Hearts are desperate to end a poor run of results against Medeama at home.
And winger Patrick Razak has set the tone for what is expected to be a grueling encounter in the capital.
“It is a must win, we were expecting to win against Inter-Allies but unfortunately we drew, so Sunday’s game is a must win,” he is quoted by Ghanasportsonline
“The fans are expecting a lot from us, we played well against Inter-Allies but we couldn’t get a goal.
“But we must win against Medeama on Sunday. It is not going to be easy but I know we will carry the day at the end of the game.”
Medeama are unbeaten in Accra in the past four seasons.