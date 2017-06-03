Hearts midfielder Leonard Tawiah credits coach Nuttall for performance upsurge

In-form Hearts of Oak midfielder Leonard Tawiah has honoured coach Frank Nuttall for his upturn of form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Tawiah, who was deemed surplus to requirement at the start of the campaign has become a cornerstone for the Phobians under Scottish gaffer Frank Nuttall in the Ghana Premier League.

The hardworking midfield enforcer has repaid the faith reposed in him by adequately filling in the void left by the injured Malik Akowuah.

And was adjudged the best player in the side's 1-1 stalemate with Liberty Professionals last Sunday,

“I am grateful to coach Frank Nuttall for the opportunity he has given me,” the soft-spoken midfielder told the club's website."

''I was not involved at the beginning but I kept working hard waiting for my opportunity. Coach Nuttall gave me the chance against Sporting Mirren and I was happy when he put me back in against Bolgatanga Stars."

"Coach gave me a lot of confidence because he trusted in me and all I had to do was to pay back the trust on the field of play. I am forever grateful to him for giving me the chance and I will always thank him for believing in me."

''We are still working as a team. We have not reached or hit top form but we are working towards that; the technical team having been doing great work on us and the fans have to be patient because we will hit top form soon."

Much will be expected of him in week 17 when Hearts play as guests to WAFA at the Sogakofe Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

