Hearts midfielder Malik Akowuah admits heat is on ahead of Ebusua Dwarfs clash

Hearts midfielder Malik Akowuah admits pressure is mounting on the team to turn around their downward spiral.

The Phobians are without a win in their opening two games to highlights what could be a bigger problem.

They look uninspired after drawing blank against Medeama on Sunday and the 27-year-old is aware the situation must change ahead of their next trip to Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.

''We've started the league and have played two matches all ending in a draw game. Honestly, pressure has started mounting on us and there's the need to make a quick ammend regarding points accumulation,'' he told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

'' The old players and the new ones are now integrating in order to have a formidable side. Surely we've not fared bad in our two games especially in our game against Medeama at our home venue.''

''But there's no way we would go to Dwarfs and come back without the three points. The game is a must-win clash for us as we want to add the maximum points at stake to what we've accumulated so far,'' he declared.

Hearts are 9th on the table with a paltry two points from two games.

