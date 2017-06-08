Hearts midfielder Thomas Abbey calls for calm ahead of Bolga All Stars clash

Captain of Hearts of Oak Thomas Abbey has called on supporters to rally behind them in their quest to recover from their humiliating defeat at WAFA ahead of match day 18 clash with Bolga All Stars.

The Phobians will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome Bolga All Stars to the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday after suffering a 5-0 trouncing at WAFA last Sunday.

And Abbey has implored their teeming supporters to turn their concentration on the upcoming clash with Bolga All Stars on Friday.

“The supporters should keep calm, we have to keep the spirit alive ,we understand their frustration after our defeat last Sunday, but I entreat them to keep the unity in the team and hopefully things will turn around,” Abbey told Sports Crusader.

