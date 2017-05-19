Hearts of Oak advertise job vacancy for Managing Director

Hearts of Oak are advertising the position for a Managing Director of the club.

The position has been vacant for some time after Vincent Sowah-Odotei resigned following his election as Member of Parliament.

A statement on the club's website read: ''Hearts has a proud history dating back to 1911, and a strong reputation within the African football community.

''The club is one of 16 teams participating in the Ghana Premier League.

''To continue its great tradition, Hearts is seeking a passionate business leader, with a strong marketing and business development orientation, who can manage the club through the next phase of its growth.

''This is an outstanding opportunity to lead Ghana’s oldest football club as it embarks on this new chapter to achieve higher levels of success commercially, financially and on the field.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)