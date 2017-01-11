Hearts of Oak allay fears over Vincent Atingah and Thomas Abbey injuries

Hearts of Oak physiotherapist Okyere Agyei Baffour says there is nothing to worry about after Vincent Atingah and Thomas Abbey picked up injuries in the friendly game with Bechem United.

The Phobians drew with the reigning FA Cup Champions Bechem United last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Vincent Atingah and Thomas Abbey had to be substituted during the course of the game after picking up a shoulder and foot injury respectively, but the Hearts physio insists the incident is not a major worry.

“The injuries we had today [on Sunday] were not career threatening injuries; they were not that serious though we had to bring the players out for other to have some playing time,” Baffour told accraheartsofoaksc.com

"Abbey had a knock to the dorsum of his left foot; it is not serious. He is walking on it. Actually, it was just an acute pain and he should be fine.

It was a precautionary measure to take him and also the coach’s intention to give playing time to some of the other players.

"Atingah suffered a shoulder injury in training and this was just an aggravation but the assessment is not anything serious. It is just a small injury and he should also be fine.”

Hearts of Oak captain Robin Gnagne also returned to play his first full 90 minutes since recovering from a groin injury and Baffour has praised the progress of the Ivorian.

“Robin has made a lot of progress through treatment and training and we could see in this game,” he said.

“This is his first competitive game after his injury and he is doing well.

"He actually over-stretched during the game and we were all worried but later when we went into the dressing room, we made the assessment and found out from him; it is not anything major. We will know more in the coming days.”

