Hearts of Oak appoint Kwaku Sakyi Quashie as club's Commercial Affairs Manager

Hearts of Oak have appointed Kwaku Sakyi Quashie as the club's Commercial Affairs Manager on a one-year renewable contract.

He will work under the supervision of the club's Executive Chairman.

Quarshie will be responsible for all commercial activities of Hearts of Oak as the club looks forward to building a strong and vibrant commercial department in the next phase of its growth.

His appointment takes effect from today, Monday 5th June 2017.

