Hearts of Oak appoint Samuel Nii Noi as interim coach after parting ways with Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak U20 head Samuel Nii Noi has been appointed to take charge of the first team until a substantive head coach is hired, the club announced on Tuesday.

The Phobians parted company with head coach Samuel Boadu on Tuesday after a terrible start to the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Hearts have managed to pick only two points from three matches since the beginning of the season having tasted defeat on the opening to Aduana Stars and drawing against Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko SC.

Moreover, the Phobians have failed to register a single win in their last eight matches in the Ghanaian top-flight with three draws and five defeats.

Nii Noi who has been in the position on temporal basis before the appointment of Boadu in March 2021 takes charge again until a new coach is appointed.

The young tactician will be assisted by former Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah.

Reports on Tuesday suggest that Hearts are set to appoint Dutchman Erik Van der Meer as the next head coach of the club.

Van der Meer was present at the Babayara Stadium in Kumasi when the Rainbows drew 1-1 against bitterest rivals Kotoko in the Ghana league.