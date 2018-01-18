Hearts of Oak await Medeama/ Dreams FC in G-8 final at Cape Coast Stadium

The 2018 GHALCA G-8 tournament final has been scheduled to come off at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 21.

Hearts of Oak booked their ticket to this year's tournament following a victory over sworn adversaries Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

A level and entertaining game with both teams out for the win was not decided in regulation time, but the Phobians proved to be more decisive than their rivals in the penalty shootout as they claimed a 4-2 victory to advance to the final.

This will be the second successive time the Phobians have made it to the final after they achieved the same feat last year, only to falter against Aduana 4-3 on penalties.

The Premier League giants awaits the winner of the second semifinal clash between Medeama SC and league returnees Dreams FC in the final, which has been slated to come off at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 21.

By: Reuben Obodai (@ Reuben Obodai on twitter)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)