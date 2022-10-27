Hearts of Oak beat Liberty in friendly ahead of league return this weekend

Hearts of Oak played Liberty Professionals on Thursday morning as part of their preparations for the return of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

The Phobians won 2-0 at Valley View University Park, thanks to goals from Kwadwo Obeng Jr and Linda Mtange.

Slavko Matic, the new coach, would be pleased with his team's performance in the warm-up match ahead of the Gold Stars clash.

Hearts of Oak will face Bibiani GoldStars in Accra on Saturday, in the Serbian tactician's first competitive game as Hearts of Oak's head coach.

The match will take place as a result of the Accra High Court's decision to dismiss AshantiGold's injunction against the league.

Hearts of Oak were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by Malian side AS Real Bamako during the four-week break caused by the injunction.