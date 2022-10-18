Hearts of Oak board member condemns fans' actions against Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akanbi

Hearts of Oak board member Thomas Esso has urged fans to remain calm following the club's second-round exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

Irate fans held top officials Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Braimah Moro hostage at the Accra Sports Stadium following Sunday's 1-0 win over AS Real Bamako, which confirmed their exit 3-1 on aggregate.

Fans flattened the board members' car tyres, prompting National Chapters Committee chairman Elvis Herman Hesse Jr to be arrested on Monday.

"I want to condemn in no uncertain terms what happened on Sunday between the supporters of the club and two board members who were kept hostage. We saw viral videos and pictures of properties that were destroyed which is uncalled for," Thomas Essor told Happy FM.

"We have laws that govern the club and the country as a whole and there are proper procedures supporters of the club can use to get their problems solved.

He added, "I would entreat the supporters to back and reflect on their actions and come to render a sincere apology for their actions so we can have a peaceful club."