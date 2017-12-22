Hearts of Oak board member ready to welcome contract rebels

The Phobians were stunned in the aftermath of last season's campaign when key players such as Vincent Atinga, Kwame Kizito, Thomas Abbey, Leonard Tawiah and Fatau Mohammed rebuffed efforts by the club to renew their contracts.

The actions of the five players left bad taste in the mouth of their supporters and some have even opined that the club should not take them back should they change their minds of returning to the club at the last hour.

However, outspoken board member, Akambi, accepted the decisions by the players and says they will welcome back into the club's fold.

''It’s their prerogative to decide which team to play for. Nobody can take it away from them. They have finished their contracts with Hearts of Oak, so we cannot decide for them," Akambi told Kickgh.

He continued ''As I continue to say, the doors are still opened for all our players. Whoever comes back before we finish our registration, why not!