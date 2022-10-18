Hearts of Oak Board member reveals why Coach Samuel Boadu was sacked 

Hearts of Oak Board member Vincent Odotei-Sowah has revealed why the club sacked former Coach Samuel Boadu.

The Phobians parted ways with Coach Samuel Boadu after their match day three fixture against Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak had managed to pick a point against their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Super Clash.

Samuel Boadu was sacked the following Monday due to the club's poor run of form in the season.

Hearts of Oak had failed to record a win in their first three games of the season in the Ghana Premier League.

With Coach Samuel Boadu's sacking yet to be accepted by some section of the supporters, the Board member has revealed why the decision was taken.

According to him, the decision was based on the club's poor away record.

“Boadu came and did very well but you see out of 15 away matches we won only one” Odotei Sowah revealed to Accra-based Hot FM on Tuesday morning.

“Our win on Sunday (against AS Real Bamako) was the first win about 10 matches and this were some of the reasons we were not comfortable at the board level. Look it got to a time he was not able to give us hope for the future” the board member added.