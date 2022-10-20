Hearts of Oak board member Sowah Odotei gives defiant response to critics

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has sent a defiant response to critics who have claimed he needs to leave the club.

Following Hearts of Oak's exit from the CAF Confederation Cup, Odotei and another board member, Alhaji Akambi, have both come under scrutiny.

They were held hostage by enraged fans following Sunday's 1-0 victory, which confirmed a 3-1 aggregate loss to Malian side AS Real Bamako.

Fans have been putting pressure on both men to resign this week, but Odotei has insisted he will not step down.

“No, I will not resign as board member unless Togbe Afede says I should resign from the board of Accra Hearts of Oak,” Sowah Odotei said in an interview with Original FM.

"We're very disappointed for not qualifying from the CAF Confederations Cup preliminary stage. We'll prepare very well for the league and move forward,” he added.