Hearts of Oak board member Thomas Esso rubbishes resignation reports

Hearts of Oak chief Thomas Esso has rubbished reports that he has resigned as a board member of the club insisting those reports are false.

Reports went widespread on Saturday morning that, Esso, has tendered in his resignation letter following disagreements with some board members on how they must act in the transfer market.

But the soft-spoken administrator has poured cold water on the growing issue, assuring Hearts fans that he is still at post.

In a telephone conversation with GHANAsoccernet.com, Thomas Esso refuted the reports claiming they must be treated as rumours.

“It’s not true I have resigned. I am still at post,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

Esso has been on the Hearts of Oak board for some time now following Togbe Afede’s majority shareholder status.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

