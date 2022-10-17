Hearts of Oak: Board member Vincent Sowah Odotei and Supporters chief clash [VIDEO]

Hearts of Oak Board member Vincent Odotei Sowah and Chairman of the National Chapters Committee Elvis Herman Hesse Jnr got into a heated exchange on Sunday during the club’s CAF Confederation Cup slender win over AS Real Bamako.

The two were seen arguing and had to be separated to avoid what could have escalated into a physical altercation at the Accra Sports Stadium's VIP box.

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in tensions between large sections of the fan base and the club's board members over the club's direction.

Vincent Odotei Sowah, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, and Alhaji Akanbi have all come under fire for the club's poor start to the season.

The cracks in the Phobians' leadership relationship were clearly visible at the Accra Sports Stadium during the team's most important game of the season.

Indeed Fire on the mountain ….Chairman Hesse and Odotei engaged in a verbal fight during the game …all is not well 🟥🟨🟦🟥🟨🟦🤦🏿‍♂️🟥🟨🟨🌈 pic.twitter.com/DC04kNQJ2W — PHOBIA BIRD 🌈🌈🌈🔥🌈🇬🇭 (@tlimz1) October 16, 2022

Hearts recorded a 1-0 win but have exited the competition because they thrashed 3-0 in the first leg in Mali.