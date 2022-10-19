Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei makes damning admission after Confed Cup exit

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has suggested that the Phobians may need to sign new players when the next transfer window opens following their early exit from Africa.

According to the former lawmaker, the team is not competitive, which is why they failed to meet their group stage target.

Hearts of Oak had set a goal of reaching the group stage, also known as the "money zone," but were knocked out last Sunday by Malians AS Real Bamako.

Bamako advanced to the next round with a 3-1 aggregate victory after winning the first leg 3-0 and losing the return leg 1-0 in Accra.

"The current Hearts team is not competitive," he said on Original FM.

Odotei has come under fire from fans who want the former LA Dadekotopon Member of Parliament to resign from the Hearts of Oak board.

He said: "I will never and ever resign as board member unless [Board Chairman] Togbe Afede says so that I should resign from the board of Accra Hearts of Oak."

Hearts of Oak are now concentrating on domestic competitions, with the goal of winning both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup, as they did in 2021.