Hearts of Oak boosted as prodigal son Abbey resumes training

Hearts of Accra fans have been given a reason to smile as skipper Thomas Abbey resumes training with the side.

Abbey who had an incredible season with the Phobians last season, bagging 13 goals in 28 matches started training with the club today at the Ajax Park, Legon.

Abbey went on a two-week trial with South African giants Ajax Cape Town last month after he attained floating status but failed to land a deal.

Reports in the media were that a sensational U-turn could be on the cards for the explosive winger and it seems the return of the ‘prodigal son’ to the Phobia club is almost complete.

The Phobians have been troubled by the incessant departure of some key players including Vincent Atinga, Leonard Tawiah and Kwame Kizito, with a few others requesting to be transferred.

The Phobian fraternity has been shaken by the development, especially with news that Abbey could be landing a deal in South Africa with Ajax Cape town.

But having started training with the side today appear to have poured cold water on the purported move from the Rainbow Family.

Abbey could play for the Phobians in the G8 Tournament as they prepare to face Medeama in their second game of the competition.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)