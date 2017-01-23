Hearts of Oak boosted by the return of Inusah Musah to training

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Musah Inusah played his first full game since recovering from injury in the 1-0 win over Elmina Sharks on Sunday.

The reigning Ghana Premier League Best defender of the year has not been involved in any of the team's preseason matches due to injury.

But he returned to full action for the first time this year, helping Hearts to a lone goal victory over newly promoted Elmina Sharks in a preseason friendly game played at the El-Wak Sports Stadium over the weekend.

Inusah had not played for the club since the season ended though he trained with the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, before they jetted off to Gabon for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nation.

The hardworking defender's return to action is a massive boost for the club ahead of the coming season and we are glad to have him back.

Source: Hearts of Oak

