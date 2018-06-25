Hearts of Oak boss Mark Noonan returns to Ghana after brief holiday in native USA

Hearts of Oak Managing Director Mark Noonan is expected to return to Ghana tonight (Monday) after a brief holiday in native country.

The American will touch base in the Ghanaian capital, Accra to continue his duty with the Phobians.

He took the break after the first half of the season but the suspension of the league meant he extended the stay.

Noonan is expected to fast track the search for a new coach after the dismissal of Henry Wellington.

Seth Hoffman has been handed the job on an interim basis.