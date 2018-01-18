Hearts of Oak captain Inusah Musah acclaims coach Frank Nuttal for victory against Kotoko

Hearts of Oak captain Inusah Musah has credited Frank Nuttal for their victory over Asante Kotoko in the semifinal of the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament.

The Phobians advanced to the final of the season's curtain raiser competition after a well deserved 4-2 penalty shoot-out win against sworn rivals Asante Kotoko on semifinal at the Baba Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Musah, who was adjudged the best player on the pitch, has attributed their win against the Porcupine Warriors to their Scottish gaffer.

"First of all, we thank Almighty God for this victory. Our coach worked hard for this match and thankfully everything he taught us worked to perfection but it's just unfortunate we had to win the match on penalties as I believe we dominated them," says Musah.

The towering centre-back was asked if the win over their sworn rivals has avenged the loss in last year's MTN FA Cup final.

"No I don't think so because we have moved on and are looking forward to the coming season. As you saw in the game, we used some players who are still on trial at the club, so talking of sweet revenge I'll say no but rather rebuilding for a better season."

Hearts awaits the winner of the second semifinal game between Dreams FC and Medeama SC on Thursday in the final.

