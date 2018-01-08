Hearts of Oak captain Inusah Musah reckons tough victory over Karela United

Hearts of Oak captain Inusah Musah has acknowledged the toughness of their hard fought victory over Karela United in the 2018 GHALCA G-8 opener.

The Premier League giants got off to a dream start in this year's tournament as they inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the league newcomers courtesy Isaac Mensah's first half brilliant header at the the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.

“They are a good side and they made things difficult for us but at the end of the day, what was important was that we got the win and that is exactly what we did,” he told accraheartsoaksc.com

“We are just starting preseason and we made a few mistakes but I am confident we will work on them with guidance from the technical team before the next game.”

Accra Hearts of Oak dominated the first half of the game but were pegged back in the second half by a resilient Karela United.

The Phobians will next face Medeama on Wednesday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

