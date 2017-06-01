Hearts of Oak charged with 'ambush marketing' over Fero Phones sponsorship deal

Hearts of Oak have been charged with misconduct for ambush marketing over sponsorship deal with a mobile phone company.

Last week, the club announced a deal with Electracom Limited, distributors of Fero Mobile Phones in Ghana, for the season.

As part of the deal, Hearts of Oak Man-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Month winners will take home a sleek Fero Mobile Phone, a cash prize, and a polo shirt.

Midfielder Leonard Tawiah won the maiden award and presented with his award after their league match against Liberty Professionals.

The Ghana FA feels this has put them at risk of breaching its agreement with NASCO who sponsors the league's Player and Coach of the Month.

''That Accra Hearts of Oak SC knowing that the GFA has instituted a Player of the Match, Coach of the Month and Player of the Month awards sponsored by NASCO phones exclusively for the Ghana Premier League after the Ghana Football Association has signed an agreement with the Sponsor, you, Accra Hearts of Oak SC deliberately and without the GFA’s consent and concurrence use the Ghana Premier League match organised by the GFA to do a presentation of a phone from a competitor of NASCO, as your club Player of the Match, thereby putting the GFA at risk of breaching its agreement with NASCO in violation of the GFA Statutes,'' the Charge Sheet read.

