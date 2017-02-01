Hearts of Oak chief Frank Nelson assures new coach will be appointed before league starts
Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson has assured fans the club will appoint a coach before the start of the season.
The Phobians have been unable to settle on a substantive coach with one week to the start of the Ghana top-flight.
They were handed a late blow when Nigerian Paul Aigbogun pulled out of a deal to handle the capital based side.
Montengrin Milisav Bogdanovic is said to be angling for a move to coach the Phobian side.
''We will get a new coach before the start of the season, we are working hard to resolve all relevant matters and I can assure we’re not in crisis as being purported in the media,” Nelson told sportscrusader.com