Hearts of Oak chief Togbe Afede appeals to fans to support new coach Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak board chairman Togbe Afede XIV has urged fans to back new coach Slavko Matic, who has promised to bring the club success after signing a two-year contract.

"Slavko Matic was highly recommended by our contact in the Common Value Club Alliance (CVCA). I appeal to all Phobians to support him as that will also mean supporting Hearts and Ghana football," the club's majority shareholder said.

The Serbian has had spells with other clubs across the globe and has gained lots of experience.

The 46-year-old was once a player and understands how it feels like to work under pressure.

He is a UEFA Pro License ‘A’ holder. He believes in collaborative, defensive and forward-thinking approaches to coaching.

On making the move to Hearts of Oak, Slavko Matic said, "I am really grateful to the Board Chairman and the rest of the management members for the opportunity. Africa is a big challenge and Hearts of Oak is a big club and I want to make a big impact here.

"We will also want to find a way to play good football in order to give every player the opportunity to play and to showcase their talent."

Matic has signed a two-year contract and has been tasked with winning the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.