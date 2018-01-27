Hearts of Oak close in on Richard Zuma- Report

Giants Hearts of Oak are close to finalizing a move for Emmanuel City FC striker Richard Zumah, according to media reports.

Zumah took the just ended GHALCA G-8 tournament by storm after climbing off the bench to score a brace for the Phobians in their 3-2 over Ebusua Dwarfs

The budding marksman could finally nail his dream of donning the Rainbow jersey following reports that his parent club Emmanuel City FC have reached an agreement with the Phobians over his move.

The 20-year-old is expected to undergo a mandatory medical before he puts pen to pen at the club's secretariat on Monday.

Further reports indicate that he could pen a three-year deal worth around Gh¢ 20,000.