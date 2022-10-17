Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo vows strong comeback after CAF Confederation Cup failure

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo has vowed the team will bounce back stronger after an early exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

Hearts of Oak were eliminated on Sunday by Malian side AS Real Bamako, failing to meet their group stage target.

The Phobians were hoping for a comeback after losing the first leg 3-0 in Mali, but they could only win 1-0, confirming their exit from the competition.

Ocloo, who was appointed a week before the first match in Bamako, admitted they made mistakes and will work to correct them before the Ghana Premier League resumes.

"I was so confident that we can turn this around but this is football anything can happen and today we had only one we will take it like that," he said on Peace FM.

"We will go back it is unfortunate but we are going back to regroup fix the wrongs and look forward to next season."

Hearts are winless in the first three games of the suspended league. When the league resumes, they will hope to turn things around and also win the MTN FA Cup for the third year in a row.