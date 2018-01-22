Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal blasts players after G-8 final loss against Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal has lashed out at his charges for losing concentration in their 2-1 defeat to Dreams FC in the GHALCA G-8 final at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians got their noses in front in the 11th minute of the game through Daniel Kordie's 25 yards thunderbolt strike.

Seven minutes later, Kweku Adjei Darko drew Dreams FC level when he slalomed through the defenders before lifting the ball over goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah.

Dreams were awarded a penalty on the 63rd minute after Benjamin Mensah brought down Eric Gawu and Leonard Owusu converted brilliantly to give them the lead.

In the team's post-match interview, coach Nuttal could not come to terms with how his charges let their guard down in the game.

“My impression is that we started the game fairly well, we were organized. But to be honest after we scored the goal, i was disappointed with the attitude of my players,” he said after the game," Nuttal indicated.

“They know that, I’ve told them that and I have felt their reaction. We lost concentration and focus after we took the lead.

“At 1-0 in any game the other team always has chance of getting back in the game and that is what happened.”

