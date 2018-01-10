Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal eager to beef-up squad ahead of Ghana Premier League campaign

Hearts of Oak Coach Frank Nuttal has stated the need to augment his squad before the commencement of the Ghana Premier League campaign.

In the wake of last season, the Phobians lost several players who played integral roles in their 3rd place finish in the league as well as runners up in the FA Cup.

The Accra-based giants are yet to officially purchase a replacement for any of the departed players as the start of the Ghana Premier League inches closer.

And having assessed his team during their 1-0 victory over Karela United in the opening game of this year's GHALCA G-8 tournament, Coach Nuttal has indicated that he needs to beef up his squad before the league takes full flight in February.

“It wasn’t just the learned in the game, but a confirmation of a very small squad and the need to make some additions to the squad if we are going to be successful and build on our good work last season.

“We had a good season last year thus comparing it to the previous season but for us to progress we have to build on that. Some players have left the club, 10 in total in they have to be replaced unless we going to be left with a very small squad and that will be too much for them,” Nuttall stated.

Hearts of Oak will engage old nemesis Medeama SC on Match Day Two of the competition on Wednesday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

