Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal hails players after big victory over Bolga All Stars

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Frank Nuttal has expressed his delight over his side’s 4-0 thumping of bottom club Bolga All Stars in the Ghana Premier action over the weekend.

Hearts suffered their biggest defeat in their history when they were handed a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders WAFA at Sogakope, and Nuttal and his charges couldn’t have wished for a better response after their impressive display against Bolga All Stars.

Two goals each from Kwame Kizito and Vincent Atingah sealed an impressive win for the Phobians on the day and Nuttal was full of praise for his side after the result.

“I’m very pleased as the game went very well. We got three points and the team played well. We had a good positive reaction after last weekend, so I’m very happy with today’s performance,” he said.

Hearts closed the gap on league leaders WAFA to just six points with the win, and travel to Elmina next to take on Elmina Sharks.

By Daniel Koranteng

