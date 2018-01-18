Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal heaps praises on players after Kotoko win

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal has commended the performance of his players in the victory against Asante Kotoko in the GHALCA G-8 tournament on Wednesday.

The Phobians booked their ticket to the final of the GHALCA G-8 following their 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over old adversaries Asante Kotoko in the semifinal of the competition.

“It’s another well fought game by both sides especially when you consider it being a preseason game and both sets of players really worked very hard for the club and that is the right intensity we looking for in preseason,” Nuttal said in a post match interview.

He added: “I felt that we could have scored in the first half and the second half but we really have to take our clear chances, so we need to work on taking our chances."

“But overall it was good performance from the players and the idea of it being a friendly was out of the window especially when you are playing but I thought my players were mentally strong today.”

Hearts will play the winner of the second semifinal match between Dreams FC and Medeama SC in the final on Sunday.

